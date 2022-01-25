MONTEVALLO, Ala. (WIAT) — The lights could be off in seven buildings and one residence hall at The University of Montevallo for three days, the school said on Tuesday following the failure of a 50-year-old distribution cable.

Over 100 students have been displaced from Napier Hall, an all-boys’ dorm on campus, and one of eight buildings that was impacted by the power outage. The university said it’s working as quickly as possible to restore power to all buildings.

A university spokesman told CBS 42 that the university had to power down all the buildings on that same line to protect them, after service was interrupted to some around 10 a.m.

“It was extremely stressful. I had to run and meet my teachers in block right after I got off work. It wasn’t fun,” Senior Graphic Design and Drawing student Atiyh Muhammad said.

Muhammad said she had to drop everything and rush to grab her final designs for her end-of-the-year show.

“Everything was in Peterson so I had to move everything to my dorm room. I’m working on everything in there and I’m trying to not waste charcoal everywhere,” Muhammad said.

Off camera, several students said they got emails from teachers that classes in impacted buildings were canceled or shifted to an online format for the day.

“Luckily for me I don’t have any classes in Peterson. I only have a meeting with my teacher and we just postponed it,” Muhammad said.

In the meantime, the lights will stay off and impacted buildings will be closed.

The following buildings are currently closed:

Wallace Speech and Hearing

Peterson Hall

Reynolds Hall

Davis Hall

Calkins Hall

Napier Hall

Center for the Arts

Pump House

In a statement, the university said additional upgrades to the power grid are coming this summer.

Montevallo plans to reimburse two weeks’ worth of housing for residents at Napier Hall, and those students are expected to get that money by the end of the week. As for the power outage, the university is hopeful to have everything restored by Thursday.