TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WIAT) — The University of Alabama kicked off the fall semester Wednesday morning as thousands of students headed back to classrooms.

UA freshman Anna Fringuelli says her first day was both exciting and nervous.

“Obviously this morning I was a little nervous, but I got to my first class and met lots of nice people and my professor was nice,” Fringuelli said. “It’s really cool to meet people from all across the country and it is amazing to be a student now at Alabama.”

Dr. Steven Hood, UA’s Vice President for Student Life, says more than 8,000 new freshmen are attending UA for the fall semester, a new record for the university.

“It is an exciting day and it’s always great having our students come back,” Hood said. “Well over 8,000 freshmen and other transfer students brings a new energy helping students find their new home away from home.”

Dr. Hood says he expects the total enrollment this year to be more than 40,000 students.