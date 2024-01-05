TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WIAT) — University of Alabama students will return to the classroom next week when school resumes after Christmas break.

The University Medical Center on campus is preparing just in case there is an uptick in flu and COVID-19 cases.

Riley Minor isn’t feeling well, so she went to see a doctor at UMC. She said she has some concerns once the students return to classes.

“I think it’s always been a concern,” Minor said. “COVID scared everybody, and we are praying that nothing like that ever happens again, but it’s something that’s always in the back of my mind. I think it’s important for us to be safe and be smart, and I want to protect my friends and the people around me as well as I want them to protect me.”

Dr. Richard Friend said over the past 60 days, there have been 7 million cases of flu nationwide. He also has some concerns when students return to campus. He is encouraging everyone to get vaccinated and be cautious.

“By far, vaccinations are the most important thing but also good hand washing, and general good public health measures are always important and seeing a physician early if you get symptoms,” Friend said.

Friend said the medical center has plenty of flu and COVID-19 vaccines and plenty of staff to treat anyone who is sick. Students return to class Wednesday for the spring semester.