TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WIAT) — According to the Alabama GOP, 250 students RSVP’d to attend the 2024 GOP Presidential debate watch party.

All eyes were glued to the screen as four 2024 Republican presidential candidates pleaded their case at Moody Music Hall at The University of Alabama.

“I’m hoping to hear their different stances on how they view healthcare as that’s going to affect me, obviously, when I get out of school,” said University of Alabama student Valerie Huver.

Huver is just one of 250 students in attendance. She, like other students at the watch party, wanted to hear the candidates’ thoughts on issues that affect them personally.

“As a student my life is tied directly to the prices I’m paying for my groceries, for gas money to get around and those are issues that are important to me,” said University of Alabama student Shobhit Mishra.

As an effort to include young voters, the Alabama GOP said they wanted to invite students to sit and listen to the debate. Encouraging them to talk and share their thoughts among their classmates.

With the debate over, students in attendance said they’re walking away with more knowledge.

“Events like this, where we can come together, have discussions on issues specifically that matter to us, we can find our voice and learn about the political climate, make more informed choices. I think that’s helpful.” said Mishra.