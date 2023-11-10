TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WIAT) — University of Alabama students, faculty and staff paid tribute to military veterans who paid the ultimate sacrifice. Members of the UA Campus Veterans Association cleaned the graves of veterans in Evergreen Cemetery on Friday morning.

Amanda Milam said this is personal for her. She is a veteran who served in the U.S. Marine Corps. Milam is also the manager of the UA Veterans Health Clinic.

“It’s an honor because everyone out here buried has paid the ultimate sacrifice, and we don’t want them to be forgotten,” Milam said. “And we want their headstones to be in good conditions to ensure the generations to come can come out here and see that there are many veterans buried out here and the importance of our veterans.”

There are 60 veterans buried at Evergreen Cemetery. UA student Jordon Golden is the president of the UA Campus Veterans Association. He said it’s important to honor veterans for their brave sacrifice, so all 20 in the group used brushes and sprayed cleaning solution on headstones to make them look better.

“As a UA student, it’s nice to see that the community wants to be a part of taking care of our veterans,” Golden said. “And this week being veterans week for UA students, it means a lot that we have students and veterans, dependents and faculty coming out to support cleaning this us.”

Friday’s veterans cleanup day was the second annual event, and the group is hoping to do it again next year.