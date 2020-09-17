University of Alabama renames Morgan Hall due to racist history of namesake

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WIAT) — An academic building on campus at the University of Alabama named for a former Confederate general and slave owner has now been renamed.

On Thursday, the UA System Board of Trustees voted to change the name of Morgan Hall, which houses the English department. The building is named after John Tyler Morgan, who later served in the U.S. Senate for six terms.

Judge John England, a member of the Board, said the building will now be called “The English Building.”

Over the years, there have been several efforts made to rename buildings on campus named after people who served in the Confederacy. In 2016, there was a movement to rename the building after Harper Lee, a Monroeville native who wrote the best-selling book “To Kill a Mockingbird.”

This story will be updated.

