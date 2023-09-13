TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WIAT) — The University of Alabama released a statement Tuesday morning regarding a viral video of Alabama fans shouting homophobic slurs and racist remarks towards Black players on the Texas football team during the game Saturday.

The video shows fans behind the Texas sideline during last Saturday’s game in Tuscaloosa yelling the offensive comments towards Longhorns players, including defensive backs Jelani McDonald, X’Avion Brice and running back Quintrevion Wisner.

The statement reads as the following:

“We are disgusted by reports of vile language and inappropriate behavior Saturday night. To be clear, we condemn this behavior, and it will not be tolerated in our venues. It is not representative of UA or our values. We expect all attendees to act with class and respect toward others. Fans are strongly encouraged to report issues to our security resources on-site. Gameday and delayed reports are appropriately addressed, and anyone found to be in violation of our rules and expectations is promptly removed and may be banned from future events.”