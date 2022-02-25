TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WIAT) — The University of Alabama received a twenty-million-dollar donation Friday morning during a ceremony at the Marion Gallaway Theatre in the Rowand-Johnson Hall.

UA President Dr Stuart Bell says the major donation was the largest charitable gift for a new facility in UA history.

“We recruit students at from all across Alabama and from all over the United States. And when those students walk in here to this facility and they are going to know this is the place for the performing arts in the United States here at the University of Alabama and that’s what it means for them.”

The funds will be used to build the new Smith family Center for the performing arts and for the Department of theatre and dance. The donation was a gift from the family of Mark Smith, the Huntsville businessman passed away in 2007. His son Clay Smith calls this a special day for his family giving back to UA to help students achieve success in the performing arts.

“I think it’s going to be a game changer, it will be a beacon of light that will attract students from all over the country. It will be a win for the University and a win for faculty members and the students and the community it’s going to be a beautiful new venue.”

The new performing arts center will also house four performance theatres. Construction is expected to be finished in 2026.