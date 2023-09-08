TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WIAT) — Right now, Tuscaloosa is preparing for a huge gameday weekend. The Alabama Crimson Tide take on the Texas Longhorns Saturday with kickoff set for 6 p.m.

It is one of the most highly anticipated match-ups in the country this week. ESPN’s College Gameday show is back at Denny Chimes, SEC Nation is in town, and plenty of tailgating areas are set up on campus.

Students said it’s going to be a sea of red and that the gameday atmosphere will be electric.

They said UA football is an experience like no other and anticipation for tomorrow’s game is building high.

“I’m excited to see the chaos.” said UA Freshman Tayler Jones. “My friends, they want to go see the gameday show early before, so I guess I’ll just hang out with them and have fun and be a student here.”

“People take it with a passion,” said UA Junior Dom Ripley. “They don’t take it with a grain of salt, they take it with a big passion. They take it like a religion. It’s super easy to connect with people about, and being in a stadium with that much energy, it just makes you love football even more. It just makes the adrenaline pump into your brain.”

Several Alabama fans have already been rolling in throughout the week in anticipation of all the fun happening this weekend with ESPN’s college gameday show and SEC Nation in town.

Coaches Corner RV park is already packed and expecting even more fans today.

Longtime Alabama fan Craig Keller said this is a huge game. The two teams have a long history and this will set the tone for more match-ups to come.

He said it’s awesome to know Tuscaloosa and the Crimson Tide are being seen all over the nation this week, but more than anything he loves the family-like atmosphere.

While it may be quiet on campus Friday morning, it is going to be booming with Crimson Tide and Texas Longhorn fans come tomorrow and local businesses can’t wait.

Rounders on The Strip is just one of several prepping big for the game. General Manager Scott McReynolds said welcoming a fan-base like Texas is huge for them.

He said it’s a game changer when you can get thousands of fans in town supporting all the local businesses.

McReynolds said they’re all hands on deck stocking up on food and drinks, expecting one of their largest crowds on record.

“Not only just us, every bar and every restaurant in town is completely full all weekend long and it helps the economy, and it helps every staff member and every employee in the city,” said McReynolds.

Kick-off for Saturday’s game at Bryant-Denny Stadium is at 6:00p.m.