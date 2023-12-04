TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WIAT) — Crews have been busy preparing for the GOP Presidential debate that will take place Wednesday evening at Moody Music Hall on campus at the University of Alabama.

Chad Tindol says it’s all hands on deck, as dozens of crews spent the day setting a stage outside where media will be staged, there will also be a large police security detail to make sure everyone is safe. Tindol is the Chief Administration officer at UA.

“There’s lots of logistics in planning for attendees and attendees who bring their own security teams that doesn’t happen during football season. But we’ve had input from our facilities teams and our logistics and parking, and security teams and they’ve all been involved in this from the beginning,” said Tindol.

University of Alabama student Mckali Groh says it is exciting that UA will host the debate, and she says it is a good look for the community and for the campus.

“I think it’s really exciting and one of the benefits of being on a large University of Alabama campus, and it’s really cool they are able to host something like this because this is not an everyday thing you get to see at a university. So I think it’s special,” Groh said.

The debate will take place Wednesday at 7 p.m. on NewsNation.