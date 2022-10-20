TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WIAT) – It’s a big weekend at the Capstone as Alabama prepares for homecoming weekend in Tuscaloosa. Wooden pallets are stacked up high on the quad for Friday night’s bonfire gathering for thousands of students and local residents to attend.

UA students Eli Armendariz is excited for the busy weekend and hoping the Crimson Tide can beat Mississippi State Saturday night.

“I think the whole student body is hungry for a win. I’m sure we know that the football team made some big mistakes and we shot ourselves in the foot and I think everybody is ready for a win and ready to be back on home soil,” Armendariz said.

UA student Riley Brown agrees.

“I think everyone here is not used to losing and the Tennessee game was a hard game. Everybody is trying to cheer the boys up as much as we can,” Brown said. “This is an important game, you don’t want to lose your homecoming game.”

The bonfire takes place Friday night after the pep rally. Saturday at noon, the University of Alabama parade will roll through campus.

UA student and sorority member Jolie Walker is also excited about the weekend festivities. She is painting famous UA greats like Coach Nick Saban and Bear Bryant on a business window on the Strip. It is all being done as a part of the “Paint the Town Red” initiative, another homecoming tradition.

“The theme was legends live forever so I want to incorporate as many Alabama legends as possible,” Walker said. “I know we are a football school but we are [also] more that, so I included people like Autherine Lucy and Julia Tutwiler and along with past coaches and Nick Saban and Montana Fouts and Big AL.”

Many students are hoping Bama can bounce back this weekend and beat Mississippi State.