TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WIAT) — The University of Alabama Police Department is looking to hire new recruits due to a shortage of available officers.

Deputy Police Chief Micah Rodgers says, like many law enforcement agencies, UAPD is short on officers. He says he has 75 officers and needs more.

“It is a profession that relies on actual people who go out here to do this job,” Rodgers said. “Whatever resources we can devote to them is good because we need folks who want to do this job and you have to find the right people, that’s what we are going to do.”

Starting salary for officers is $65,200 for those with no prior experience and $71,240 for officers who are Alabama Peace Officer Standards and Training Commission certified with two years of law enforcement experience.

UAPD also offers lateral transfer pay and a $7,500 recruitment incentive, often referred to as a signing bonus.

“As a University of Alabama police officer you get a chance to contribute, and we pay well and we look out for our officers,” Rodgers said. “We care about our officers and we care dearly about our community, and you have multiple opportunities as an officer at UAPD to go into different areas of work.”

Officers will receive a $4,000 retention incentive and an additional $100 for each year of service, provided every three years, to reward commitment and longevity. Rodgers says he has already made some hires and five new officers will begin their tour of duty on Monday.