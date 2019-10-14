University of Alabama paying former dean $346,200 as part of separation agreement

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WIAT) — One month after the former dean of students at the University of Alabama resigned in the wake of controversial tweets, it has been revealed what he went away with.

In a story published by The Tuscaloosa News Friday, Jamie R. Riley will be paid $346,200 by UA as part of his separation agreement. The News had previously filed a public information request for that information.

The Crimson White, the student newspaper at UA, also published a story on Riley and included the separation agreement.

Riley joined faculty back in February with his annual salary set at $175,000 per year. On Sept. 4, Breitbart News published a story that dug up several of Riley’s past messages on Twitter called “University of Alabama Dean: American Flag and Police Represent ‘Systemic History of Racism.’” Riley’s Twitter account has since been deleted.

One tweet was from 2017 that read “The flag represents a systematic history of racism for my people. Police are part of that system. Is it that hard to see the correlation?” Another one was from 2016 that read “Are movies about slavery truly about educating the unaware, or to remind Black People of our place in society?”

The separation agreement was signed the same day the Breitbart story ran online. On Sept. 5, Riley announced his resignation from UA.

