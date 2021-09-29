UAB medical school gets record $95M gift

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (AP) — An eye surgeon is donating $95 million to the University of Alabama at Birmingham’s medical school in what officials say is the single largest philanthropic pledge in the university’s history.

University trustees announced the gift from Dr. Marnix Heersink on Tuesday.

The university says the medical school will be named for Heersink, and the money will be used to establish global health and biomedical innovation institutes. An additional $5 million is being contributed by Triton Health Systems, bringing the total pledge to $100 million.

Heersink, a cataract and laser refractive surgeon, is co-owner and chairman of Eye Center South in Dothan, Alabama, a medical practice with 12 offices in Alabama, Florida and Georgia.