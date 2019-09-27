University of Alabama launches bike-sharing program

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WIAT) — There’s a new way for people to get around campus at the University of Alabama.

This week, the university launched its first bike share program with bike rental service Gotcha, which has 150 e-bikes located throughout campus. Each bike features electric pedal assist technology to help with inclines and longer distances. The bikes are available for students, faculty, staff and visitors.

“I think its really cool, what I’ve seen is that when you ride the bike you can just park it and leave it there for the next person whoever needs it,” student Tristen Lee said. “I really liked it today and I thought its really cool. You can just pay on your phone, scan it and go.”

Student riders can sign up for a monthly pass of $6.99 that includes one free hour of ride time each day. You can also ride on a pay-as-you-go basis at $2 to unlock and 10 cents per minute.

