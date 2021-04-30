University of Alabama holds spring commencement

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WIAT) — This weekend, thousands of University of Alabama students will graduate in the UA spring commencement ceremonies at Coleman Coliseum.

Emma Duffey says it’s exciting but also sad because she and her two best friends have been roommates for four years and all three ladies are graduating.

“It’s pretty exciting and it’s also pretty sad at the same time because we’ve been roommates since freshman year, so its all coming together and hitting us a lot harder this week, but I would say it’s exciting but sad at the same time,” said Duffey.

Duffey is getting her MBA degree and then plans to go to medical school. Her roommate, Delaney Raynes, is also going to medical school. Raynes says this past year was challenging and student life on campus was difficult because of COVID-19.

“We started off having no in-person classes, and just doing online was hard. Coming back in the fall, not even being able to tail gate on the quad for football. That was hard. But just to make it to this point, to be here and have a large gathering for graduation is awesome,” said Raynes.

More than 6,000 students will graduate this weekend during nine ceremonies.