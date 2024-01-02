TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WIAT) — The Alabama Crimson Tide is back in Tuscaloosa on the UA campus, but it’s not the homecoming they were hoping for. Bama lost 27-20 in overtime against Michigan in the Rose Bowl Monday night.

But the disappointing loss did not stop faithful fans like Debbie Childers and her husband Tim from welcoming the team back to campus Tuesday afternoon.

“I am a diehard Alabama fan, but win or lose, I am a fan. But I thought they played great, and I was disappointed in the outcome. I was hoping they would win and go all the way, but I thought they played great and they had a great season” Debbie Childers said.

“I am just like any good fan. I am a Bama fan win or lose, and of course I hate that we lost, and I wanted us to go the national championship and prove everyone wrong. I am happy we beat Auburn and beat Georgia” Tim Childers said.

Coach Saban and the team landed at the airport in Tuscaloosa Tuesday afternoon just before 4 p.m. They then traveled by bus back to campus at the Mal Moore facility, where fans like Josh Igou waited to greet the players.

“First of all, the players have worked extremely hard to get where they are at. As a college student athlete, especially after a disappointing loss, and to see people still love you and support you, it means lots to these young kids,” Igou said.

Nick Saban has won six national championships at Alabama, the program has 18 total national championship victories.