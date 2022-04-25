TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WIAT) — Five months after his death, the University of Alabama has established a scholarship in honor of one of the state’s most widely read sports columnists.

On Monday, the university announced that friends and family of the late Cecil Hurt, longtime sports editor and columnist at The Tuscaloosa News, had established a memorial fund in his honor called the Cecil Hurt Endowed Support Fund for Excellence in Sports Media. The fund, which has received over $15,000 in donations, will “prioritize support for students and initiatives related to the sports media field,” according to a statement by UA.

Hurt, who worked at the News from 1982 until his death last November, won many awards throughout his career for his coverage of Crimson Tide athletics and was frequently sought out for his expertise on Alabama football. In January, he was posthumously inducted into the Alabama Sports Writers Association Hall of Fame.

“Those who helped establish the fund hope that it will not only carry on the memory of Hurt, but that it will make a difference in the lives of students who choose to pursue a career path similar to Hurt’s,” the statement read.

According to the university, a portion of the fund will be designated to provide discretionary support for the College of Communication and Information Sciences’ Department of Journalism and Creative Media, offering programming for both students and industry professionals in sports media and sports communication.

“Cecil Hurt has multiple legacies,” said Dr. Andrew Billings, endowed professor and director of the Alabama Program in Sport Communication in a statement. “One, of course, was his own contribution to sports writing and reporting—which is legendary. However, another pertains to his role as a mentor to students and young professionals aspiring to make it in a competitive field. I’m excited that this endowment will help future young sports media professionals for many years more.”

Through the fund, the university will also establish the annual Cecil Hurt Award that will be given to an outstanding rising senior studying sports communication.

“This endowment will recognize and support the exact type of excellence that characterized Cecil’s life and his work,” said Dr. Mark Nelson, dean of the College of Communication and Information Sciences. “He was an inspirational member of our community, and this fund will inspire and support future journalists for many years to come.”

Those interested in donating to the fund can do so here.