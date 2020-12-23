University of Alabama denies partnership with Wuhan Institute of Virology

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WIAT) — The University of Alabama is denying that they have any connection to the Wuhan Institute of Virology, just as the U.S. Department of Education announced it was investigating the university over the alleged relationship.

On the institute’s website, UA is one of six American colleges and organizations listed as having a partnership with them. The university released the following statement Wednesday:

“The UA reference on the Wuhan Institute of Virology website was brought to our attention earlier this year. At that time, we reviewed any possible related institutional records to determine the basis for the reference. We found no ties or connection between UA and WIV, and no reason for UA to be listed on the website. University officials reached out to WVI to question the reference and requested the UA reference on the website be removed, but never received a response. We have relayed this information to the Department of Education.”

This comes one day after the U.S. Department of Education sent a letter to UA President Stuart Bell, citing that it was conducting an investigation into why the university did not disclose its alleged relationship with the Wuhan Institute, which has been criticized in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic with the current strain of the virus first being identified in the Chinese city.

Other American groups listed as partners on the institute’s website include the University of North Texas, EcoHealth Alliance, Harvard University, The National Institutes of Health, and the United States National Wildlife Federation.