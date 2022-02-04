TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WIAT) – Alabama Athletics is moving forward with plans to construct a new competition arena for basketball, gymnastics and a new practice facility for golf. The decision comes after the University of Alabama System Board of Trustees on Friday approved Stage I.

It is phase two of The Crimson Standard – a 10-year, $600 million capital initiative to better enhance gameday for all teams.

“She enjoys getting to see the big girls do it,” Alabama fan Kirby Brown said.

Brown and his family just became season ticket holders for gymnastics and basketball, and they are excited for upgrades

“I think it brings new energy, not only to the fans but the campus as well,” Brown said. “See those hard-earned dollars put to good use.”

The preliminary plan calls for seats closer to the action.

“I think it’ll be great to be closer to the events,” Alabama fan Shelby Grantham said. “That’s one of the things that I really enjoy to be more part of it.”

It’s an environment project leaders are looking for – even if it does have fewer seats than Coleman Coliseum. Right now, the plan calls for just over 10,000 seats.

“We had a lot of internal discussion about that and really do feel like this is a good balance of trying to make this as affordable as possible,” Byrne said. “And then at the same time to create the atmosphere that we want to have for every single game no matter who we’re playing.”

Project leaders are now working to figure out where would be the best location for the new facility that’s accessible to students, general fans and transportation – with many more steps over the coming months that we will be following closely as we learn what’s to come.

