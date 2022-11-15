NORTHPORT, Ala. (WIAT) — The University Medical Center has relocated its Northport clinic to a new building on Jemison Lane, as they hope to expand medical services in Tuscaloosa County.

Dr. Richard Friend is the Dean of the College of Community Health Sciences at the University of Alabama. He says the medical center offers several primary health care services.

“We really built a well-designed accessible facility that’s 15,000 square feet that will have lots of primary care services here,” Dr. Friend said. “Family medicine, OBGYN, geriatrics and pediatrics, neurology and others. We have full x-ray and full lab here as well.”

Dr. Friend expects the new facility will see more patients after its opening Monday afternoon.

“Because of Covid, we’ve seen that lots of people have had to put off chronic medical care so we’ve had more demand for face-to-face visits that we really encourage,” Dr. Friend said. “So we can do a complete history and physical and get the appropriate lab work and x-rays that are needed to do comprehensive patient care.”

Dr. Friend tells CBS 42 the old location saw about 1,200 patients a month. He says they’re expecting to see between 2,500 to 3,000 patients a month at the new facility.