United Way of Central Alabama seeking volunteers to resume daily delivery of meals to elderly

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — In January, United Way of Central Alabama will resume daily deliveries of hot food to homebound seniors through their Meals on Wheels program.

Meals on Wheels (MOW) relies on volunteers to deliver hot meals and a brief check-in to provide nutrition and community to seniors. Deliveries transitioned from daily to weekly when COVID-19 struck, but the program is back on track.

In a press release made Monday, Meals on Wheels announced it urgently needs 500 volunteers in order to transition from weekly to daily operations.

“We are thrilled to return to hot meals!” said MOW Director Becky Wright. “For many seniors, the delivery volunteer is the only person they may see during the day.”

Volunteers conduct deliveries and check-ins Monday through Friday for about an hour a day, and schedules are flexible. To learn more about volunteering, click here.