United Way Meals on Wheels bringing holiday cheer to customers

BIRMINGHAM, Ala (WIAT) — United Way of Central Alabama is bringing some holiday cheer to their customers who may not have any big plans to celebrate the season.

United Way’s Meals on Wheels customers had their 3rd annual ‘Be Santa to a Senior.”

Instead of dropping off warm meals like they normally do, they’re dropping off something else: a bag of goodies.

“It means a whole lot. More than you can imagine for people to think about you during this time of season,” said Leola Johnson.

Each gift bag includes cards decorated by local children, a blanket, socks, lotions, and more.

United Way officials said they had over 500 bags this year after partnering with home instead senior care.

“So many of our seniors, all of them, are homebound but many don’t get to see family or friends any longer and have those connections so this is a great way to let them know they care just spread holiday cheer and they love it, “said Becky Wright, director of Meals on Wheels for United Way of Central Alabama.

For Leola Johnson, it made her day.

“I’m the last living relative in my family, last sibling but I do have a niece that is going to pick me up and I’ll have Christmas dinner with them,” said Johnson.

Leola was also reminded that she has her United Way family.

