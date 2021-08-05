United Airlines adding flights for Alabama, Auburn away games

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — United Airlines is adding flights for college and professional football games this fall.

This includes flights from the Birmingham-Shuttlesworth Airport to one Alabama and one Auburn away game this season.

For the Auburn and Penn State match-up, two flights will head to University Park Airport in State College, Pennsylvania on September 18th. There will be two return flights on September 19th.

When the Tide face Texas A&M in College Station, Texas, there will be one flight to Easterwood Airport on October 8th and one return flight on October 10th.

