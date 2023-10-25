BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Earlier this weekend, something was seen in Birmingham sky that has caught people’s attention.

In a video published on Storyful Sunday, resident John Burt filmed “ice halos” while on a golf course in Birmingham. In the video, shining rings can be seen in different parts of the sky. At least five of these halos can be seen in the video.

The halos are, in and of themselves, atmospheric optical phenomena that are made through a combination of sunlight and ice crystals in the clouds.

