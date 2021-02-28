Union Springs man dead after Bullock County crash

BULLOCK COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) — A Union Springs man died Saturday night following a single-vehicle crash.

Shedrick Tyrone Williams, 50 of Union Springs, was driving a 2004 Buick LeSabre when the vehicle left the roadway, struck a tree and caught on fire.

Williams succumbed to injuries from the crash and was pronounced deceased at the scene.

The crash occurred on U.S. 29 near the 140 mile marker, approximately five miles south of Union Springs, in Bullock County.

No more information is available at this time as the investigation is ongoing.