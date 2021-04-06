Union, coal company reach tentative deal to end strike

BROOKWOOD, Ala. (AP) — An Alabama coal company has reached a tentative deal with labor to end a strike that idled more than 1,100 workers in Tuscaloosa County.

The United Mine Workers of America announced the agreement with Warrior Met Coal Inc., where members have been on strike at two mines and adjoining facilities since Thursday. The company hasn’t comment publicly, and details of the tentative deal haven’t been released.

But the union says meetings will be held Wednesday to explain the agreement to members, and a vote will be held on Friday.