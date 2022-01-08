Body of man found next to roadway in West Jefferson County

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) — The body of a man was found on the side of a roadway by a passerby in West Jefferson County Saturday afternoon.

Deputies with the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office were dispatched around 2:15 p.m. to Shady Grove Road at Porter Road on reports that the victim may have been a pedestrian struck by a vehicle.

After an initial investigation, deputies believe that the victim was not struck by a vehicle.

JCSO is conducting an investigation and the coroner’s office is working to identify the victim, as well as determine the cause and manner of death.

If anyone has any information concerning this case, please contact Crime Stoppers at 205-254-7777.