Undocumented immigrant arrested on sex crimes against minors in Cullman County

CULLMAN COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) — The Cullman County Sheriff’s Office has arrested an undocumented immigrant on charges of sexually abusing children under the age of 12.

According to CCSO, 63-year-old Jesus Cortes Sandoval was taken into custody Tuesday after the alleged victims came forward and initiated an investigation with multiple law enforcement agencies.

CCSO says other charges are pending as the investigation continues. Limited information is being released due to the age of the victims involved.

Sandoval is a resident of Good Hope and a Mexican national, according to CCSO. He is now being held in the Cullman County Detention Center without bond and an U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement detainer.

