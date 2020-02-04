UNCF Birmingham to host 2020 UNCF Masked Ball in March

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — The annual UNCF Mayor’s Masked Ball is kicking off this March 14 at the Sheraton Birmingham Hotel. According to UNCF, the social event is a means to raise public awareness and large corporate and individual donations for students seeking higher education through UNCF.

This themed ball hosted by, UNCF Birmingham, is said to feature local businesses, celebrities, dignitaries, civic leaders, volunteers, public officials, alumni and others who support UNCF’s mission of “investing in Better Futures for us all by getting students to and through college.”

UNCF Masked Ball Co-Chairs Erika Liles and Kevin Liles

To learn more about UNCF, click here!

Check out the video above to learn more about UNCF Masked Ball.

