MCCALLA, Ala. (WIAT) — Happening Wednesday, a show of support for union workers. United Mine Workers of America will hold a rally. Unions from across the country will be in attendance. UMWA president Cecil Roberts will be the keynote speaker.

It will be today at Tannehill State Park, off Confederate Parkway in McCalla. It starts at 6 p.m. You’re encouraged to bring lawn chairs.