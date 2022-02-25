BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) – As the conflict intensifies in Ukraine, Alabamians with family there are concerned about their loved ones safety. CBS 42 caught up with Ukrainians living in Birmingham, Bessemer, Hoover, and throughout Central Alabama about the conversations they are having with family members who are caught up in the conflict.

“And I was so stressed out because I cannot do anything from here,” A woman named Nataliya said.

And they constantly check in on updates from news outlets, and call and text their loved ones to see if they are still alive.

“Just a few hours ago, my town was bombed and it was literally right behind my grandmothers house,” A woman named Irene said.

“There are no words to describe how you feel when you don’t know if they’re still alive,” Irene said.

After some of the conversations and updates they have received from family, people like Anastasiya, who lives in Bessemer, worry they won’t be able to contact them much longer.

“We are worried now that any day now they are going to take out the power and we won’t be able to communicate with them anymore,” Anastasiya said.

But Ukrainians aren’t the only ones heartbroken by the situation.

“I have relatives in Russia. My husband’s relatives live in the Ukraine and my heart is breaking apart,” Svetlana Bel. said.

As the conflict continues, Ukrainians near and far continue to show their support for their home. One woman who lives in Hoover says her son wore a Ukrainian shirt to school during the week.

“The uniform to show his support to Ukraine and how angry he is,” Marta said.

On Saturday, people are expected to gather at Railroad Park from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. to show support for Ukraine and protest the war.