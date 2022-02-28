BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) – The World Games and the state of Alabama took a stance on the current situation unfolding in Ukraine.

Organizers with the World Games announced Russian and Belarusian athletes were banned from participating on Monday, plus Governor Kay Ivey declared all ABC liquor stores in the state drop all Russian products in their stores.

“We want to make sure that we are in lock step to promote Birmingham as a freedom city,” Birmingham City Councilman Hunter Williams said.

The news of theses gestures have many Ukrainians happy to see more support for their home.

“I think it’s huge and I’m proud to be where I am,” Irene from Birmingham said.

Irene says while the small gestures are great, she hopes to see more and more support from the world, voicing opposition against the war.

“And I think that if everyone would have the same attitude, including the entire world and close the sky, then we would probably be celebrating the victory in Ukraine very soon,” Irene said.

Birmingham Mayor Randall Woodfin and World Games organizers are expected to provide more comment on the matter Tuesday.