BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — On Monday, Uber announced that it is launching a new feature aimed at helping parents with kids in Birmingham, after consulting with safety experts such as Safe Kids Worldwide.

With Uber’s new feature, parents and guardians can invite teenagers ages 13 to 17 to create a specialized account that allows them to order rides and food under parental supervision.

The teen’s account will allow parents to have access to live trip and delivery tracking, and allow the rider to utilize a “Verify My Ride” pin and RideCheck, which ensures the car is staying on course. Additionally, teens will only be able to ride with drivers who are highly rated and have past local and background screening checks. If they feel unsafe, Uber has enabled an audio feature that allows the rider to safely record the car ride.

Parents and guardians will be able to contact their teen’s driver, as well as Uber’s safety line, at any time during the trip.

With any Uber Eats order through the teen’s account, items that are not age appropriate are filtered out and parents will be able to view their child’s order history.

“Teen accounts are built with transparency in mind so that there are no surprises for parents, teens, or drivers,” said Mariana Esteves, Product Manager at Uber, in a statement. “We’re thrilled to offer this innovative feature to families in more cities across the US, with key safety features built into the heart of the experience.”