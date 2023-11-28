BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — UAB Music is hosting its annual Christmas at the Alys concert, and high school students will sing with UAB choirs at the Alys Stephens Performing Arts Center on Tuesday at 7 p.m.

Helena, Ramsay, Springville, Thompson and John Carroll Catholic high school choirs will join UAB choirs and UAB Trumpet and Flute ensembles. The performance is filled with traditional holiday favorites and standard choral classics. More than 200 voices will join in singing “Carol of the Bells” and “O Holy Night.”

Tickets are $8; free for students and senior citizens. For tickets, call 205-975-2787 or click here.