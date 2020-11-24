BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — The UAB women’s basketball team has canceled its game against Tennessee Tech due to COVI-19 cases in the Golden Eagles’ program.
The game was originally scheduled for Nov. 29.
This will be the Blazers’ second game at Bartow Arena. Their opening home game is scheduled for Nov. 25. The team will not return home until its Dec. 13 game against Grambling State.
No other information has been released at this time.
LATEST POSTS
- Biden introduces national security team as official transition begins
- $100B year propels Elon Musk past Bill Gates to become the world’s second wealthiest person
- Sunbeam recalls 940,000 crock-pots ahead of Thanksgiving due to burn risk
- UAB women’s basketball cancels game vs Tennessee Tech due to COVID-19
- Tuscaloosa PD stepping up patrols for Iron Bowl