UAB women’s basketball cancels game vs Tennessee Tech due to COVID-19

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — The UAB women’s basketball team has canceled its game against Tennessee Tech due to COVI-19 cases in the Golden Eagles’ program.

The game was originally scheduled for Nov. 29.

This will be the Blazers’ second game at Bartow Arena. Their opening home game is scheduled for Nov. 25. The team will not return home until its Dec. 13 game against Grambling State.

No other information has been released at this time.

LATEST POSTS