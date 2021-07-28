UAB to require masks be worn indoors due to rising COVID-19 cases

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Effective Thursday, the University of Alabama at Birmingham has announced they will be requiring face coverings indoors on campus.

In a tweet sent out Wednesday, UAB said this decision came following the recent surge of COVID-19 cases and updated CDC guidance. Masks will be required regardless of vaccination status.

Due to the recent surge of COVID-19 and updated CDC guidance, UAB will require face coverings indoors on campus-regardless of vaccine status-effective Thursday, July 29. #UABUnited pic.twitter.com/5YYmoWu9FX — UAB (@UABNews) July 28, 2021

On their website, UAB officials list limited times when a mask can be removed while indoors, with the exception of clinical buildings. Employees can unmask if they are alone in a private workspace, such as an office. Students can unmask in their residence hall room. Individuals can briefly unmask while actively eating or drinking if a minimum of six feet of social distancing can be maintained.

As for the rules for types of masks or face coverings, UAB listed using either cloth masks or disposable masks. They say that cloth masks must be laundered each day. For disposable masks, after use, they must be disposed of safely and properly in trash bins.

UAB also encourages individuals to wash their hands often with soap for at least 20 seconds, especially after being in a public place, or after coughing, sneezing or touching your face. In the absence of soap and water, they say to use hand sanitizer that contains at least 60% alcohol.

To stay up to date on UAB’s COVID-19 updates, visit this page.