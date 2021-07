FILE – In this Monday, June 21, 2021, file photo, an employee of the beverage maker Suntory takes a Moderna COVID-19 vaccine shot at their office building as the company began its workplace vaccination in Tokyo. After months of delays due to political and bureaucratic bungling as well as a shortage of vaccines, inoculations in Japan are taking off, and the drive is now racing down to the wire with the Olympics starting in one month. (AP Photo/Eugene Hoshiko, File)

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT)– On Thursday, July 8th UAB will host a covid-19 vaccination clinic for its students and prospective students and their families.

It will be from 9:30 a.m. until 1:30 p.m. at the Education and Engineering Complex. The Johnson and Johnson vaccine will be administered.