BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — UAB Community Eye Care will host its 10th annual Gift of Sight event from Monday through Friday at the Jefferson County Western Health Center.

Gift of Sight gives free eye exams and glasses to low-income or underinsured patients who may not get vision care or services throughout the year. In its history, the event has provided free eye exams to more than 1,800 patients.

The exams will be provided to those who apply ahead of time. Applications from the UAB School of Optometry can be filled out here and emailed to giftofsight@uab.edu. Additionally, potential patients can go to the Western Health Center Eye Clinic to pick up or drop off an application.

VSP Insurance, Remote Area Medical and Changing Lives Through Lenses are working with UAB Community Eye Care to help host the event.