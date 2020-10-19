WATCH: UAB to establish uterus transplant program

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — The University of Alabama at Birmingham and UAB Medicine have established a uterus transplant program.

This is the first such program in the southeast and only the fourth of its kind in the country.

The program will allow women with Mayer-Rokitansky-Kuster-Hauser syndrome (MRKH) and those who have previously had their uteruses removed to once again have the chance of getting pregnant.

UAB doctors spoke at a press conference Monday to outline the new program. The press conference can be watched in the video above.

For more information on the program or how a uterus transplant works, click here.

