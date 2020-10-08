UAB to begin new COVID-19 clinical trials next week

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT)– The medical treatments given to President Donald Trump for COVID-19 will soon to be available at UAB Hospital in Birmingham.

Next week, the hospital will begin clinical trials for two antibody drugs made by two different drug developers: Regeneron and Eli Lilly.

“Infusing people with a cocktail of antibodies,” said Dr. Sonya Heath; UAB’s Division of Infectious Disease. “You get a combination of two different antibodies targeting the surface of the virus. If it can bind to the virus, it can help eliminate it.”

The medication is given as a one-time infusion within 10 days of symptoms.

A third trial is underway that uses convalescent plasma, donated from recovered COVID-19 patients.

“When we think about things like convalescent plasma, we’re taking plasma from someone who has recovered from the virus, and transferring that immunity to someone who is actively infected with the virus now,” said Heath.

Kimberly French is participating in that trial. She received the plasma on September 22.

“The same as if you were donating blood, except they put a needle in your arm and you’re receiving plasma,” said French.

French is a nurse herself and wanted to help future COVID-19 patients that could face a difficult recovery.

“I am a very healthy person, and I cannot believe how this virus has made me feel,” French said.

French is no longer contagious for COVID-19. She will find out if she received the convalescent plasma or the placebo at the end of her 90-day study.

UAB doctors say none of these trials conflict with other FDA-approved treatment options like Remdesivir. Treating COVID patients through these outpatient trials can reduce long term effects.

Those interested in learning more about UAB’s clinical trials are urged to call 205-934-6777. The hospital is looking for people that have not had the virus, that currently have the virus, and those that have recovered from COVID-19.

