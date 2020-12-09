UAB to be only hospital in Jefferson County to administer Pfizer vaccine

FILE – In this Monday, July 27, 2020 file photo, a nurse prepares a syringe during a study of a possible COVID-19 vaccine, developed by the National Institutes of Health and Moderna Inc., in Binghamton, N.Y. With coronavirus vaccines on the horizon, when and where will most Americans get their shots? Many of the details are still being worked out, as regulators review the first vaccine candidates. A federal panel of vaccine experts is meeting this week to consider Pfizer’s vaccine, and again next week for Moderna’s. (AP Photo/Hans Pennink)

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — As states make plans to roll out the Pfizer vaccine for COVID-19, UAB Hospital in Birmingham, Ala. is gearing up to be one of the administrators.

State Health Officer Dr. Scott Harris said 15 hospitals in the state have been identified as able to meet the storage requirements for the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine. ADPH has not yet released a list of those hospitals.

However, UAB is one of the states who will administer the drug, according to Dr. Mark Wilson. Wilson says UAB will be the only hospital in Jefferson County to administer the Pfizer vaccine.

UAB says they are expecting to receive the vaccines from ADPH next week. ADPH will be managing vaccine distribution to hospitals.

