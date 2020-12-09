UAB to be only hospital in Jefferson County to administer Pfizer vaccine

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — As states make plans to roll out the Pfizer vaccine for COVID-19, UAB Hospital in Birmingham, Ala. is gearing up to be one of the administrators.
State Health Officer Dr. Scott Harris said 15 hospitals in the state have been identified as able to meet the storage requirements for the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine. ADPH has not yet released a list of those hospitals.
However, UAB is one of the states who will administer the drug, according to Dr. Mark Wilson. Wilson says UAB will be the only hospital in Jefferson County to administer the Pfizer vaccine.
UAB says they are expecting to receive the vaccines from ADPH next week. ADPH will be managing vaccine distribution to hospitals.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
