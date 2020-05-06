BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — The COVID-19 pandemic is changing the University of Alabama at Birmingham’s moving out process for on-campus housing.
The university scheduled staggered move-out times to adhere to social distancing guidelines in residence halls.
Students are given three hours to move out, are being asked to follow Birmingham’s face covering ordinance and are only allowed to have one person help them move.
Freshman student, Courtney Kramer, says she has not been back to campus since leaving for Spring Break in March and is ready to return to school in the Fall.
“It’s really sad because a lot of us had planned on hanging out and moving out together,” Kramer said, “And then I don’t even get to see my friends anymore. We’re just really hoping we can come back next year for fall.”
UAB switched to an all online learning format in March. The university expects to return to on-campus instruction in the Fall.
UAB students begin moving out on-campus housing
