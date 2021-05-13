UAB Softball opens C-USA Championship with Charlotte matchup

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WIAT) — The No. 2-seed UAB softball team will start their pursuit of the first Conference USA Championship title in program history this afternoon, taking on No. 3 Charlotte in the quarterfinal of the tournament at 4:30 p.m.

UAB did not face Charlotte in the regular season but is 23-7 against the 49ers in program history. The last time the two teams met was May 5 of 2019 when the Blazers swept a three-game series against the 49ers on the road.

UAB (29-18, 15-5 C-USA) enters the tournament coming off a four-game series at home against Southern Miss. The Blazers took three-of-four from the Golden Eagles.



This is the team’s 17th appearance in program history at the C-USA Championship and the first since 2018.

