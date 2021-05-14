UAB softball headed to championship for the first time since 2016

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WIAT) — The UAB softball team advanced to the Conference USA Championship title game for the first time since 2016 with a 2-1 victory over North Texas on May 14.

Redshirt senior Analyse Petree was the difference in the game, hitting her eighth run of the season off the second floor of the WKU parking deck to give the Blazers an early 1-0 lead.

UAB (31-18, 15-5 C-USA) is the only C-USA team to beat the Mean Green (38-11,18-2 C-USA) this season, and the Blazers have done it three times. With the victory, the Green and Gold also broke North Texas’ 19-game win streak against C-USA opponents.



The Blazers will face the winner of North Texas and WKU in the winner-take-all title game CBS Sports Network 12 p.m. CST.