UAB shares emergency preparedness checklist ahead of severe weather threat

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT)– UAB’s Department of Emergency Management compiled a list of items to keep in an emergency kit.

“I have seen situations where emergency preparedness saved lives,” says Dr. David Pigott.

The checklist includes:

Helmets (such as bike, motorcycle, athletic) for every member of the family

Sturdy shoes, to safely walk through glass and debris

First aid kit, with extra prescription and nonprescription medications

Battery-powered flashlight and extra batteries

Battery-powered radio, weather radio

Food items containing protein (nuts and energy bars), canned food, manual can opener

Bottled water for each person and pet

ID such as driver’s license; cash and credit cards

Cellphone charger

Baby supplies, if a small child is in the household

Copy of family emergency and communication plan

Dr. Pigott says research within the medical community found wearing a helmet can save lives.

In 2012, the UAB Injury Control Research Center called helmets an essential item in tornado preparations.

Friday afternoon, Dr. Pigott stressed the importance of knowing where storm shelters are located and having a plan in place to get there if necessary.

Click here for a list of local storm shelters.

“The literature out there, the medical literature, basically says one of the riskiest things is staying out there in a mobile home. I know we have a lot of people in the Jefferson County and Alabama area who live in mobile homes.”

UAB’s doctors also say it’s important to have more than one way to receive a severe weather warning.

If you live in Jefferson and Shelby County, you can sign up for the Everbridge alerts.

Click here for the forecast ahead of Saturday’s severe weather threat.

