UAB seeking volunteers for COVID-19 vaccination site at Parker High School

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — UAB will open a new vaccination site Thursday at Parker High School in downtown Birmingham, and volunteers are needed to help at the site.

The site is UAB’s third. Sites already are open at UAB Highlands and the Hoover Met. Jan Hicks is volunteering at the Hoover site. She sees it as a chance to contribute to an important process.

“I’ve always enjoyed working with geriatrics, as it is,” she said. “And helping them get a little bit of protection from something that very well could be life-ending, at least life-altering, to many of them was very rewarding.”

Hicks has worked in the observation area, where she’s monitored people who have just been vaccinated to make sure they don’t have a severe reaction. She said other volunteers have helped with registration or assisted the medical professionals who are handling the shots.

Two time slots are available at the Hoover Met site, from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. and from noon to 5 p.m. Hicks has worked both. What she’s seen, so far, is a very smooth process.

“You see these images on television of people waiting for hours and hours in these big, long lines,” she said. “And that’s just not the case out there. It’s like a well-oiled machine.”

Medical experience is not required for community volunteers, although there are spots available for licensed, clinical volunteers. To sign up to serve as a volunteer, click here.