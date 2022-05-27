BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — A research group at the University of Alabama at Birmingham is conducting a study to improve the daily lives of dementia patients.

The study is being conducted by the Pickering Caregiver Lab and is titled, “Daily Reflections of Dementia Caregivers”. UAB Doctors Andrew and Carolyn Pickering from the Schools of Neurology and Nursing respectively are leading the study.

The study hopes to learn more about the day-to-day experiences of dementia caregivers. This includes how often the patient exhibits behavioral symptoms associated with dementia such as aggression, agitation and confusion.

Difficulty managing these behavioral symptoms is a common reason family members place their loved one with dementia in a nursing home. Carolyn Pickering told CBS 42’s Carly Laing she hopes the study can provide solutions for managing symptoms to benefit the patient and caregiver.

“We are trying to help family caregivers and those living with dementia to be able to remain safely in the community at home,” Pickering said.

In addition to data results, participating families can receive up to $250 for time compensation and genetic testing for Alzheimer’s disease.

Other key symptoms of dementia include seeing things that aren’t there, asking the same question repeatedly and wandering away from home.

Those interested in taking part in the study can visit caregivingresearch.org or contact the lab at caregiver@uab.edu.