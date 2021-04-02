UAB reminds people of CDC guidelines ahead of Easter weekend

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — With Easter right around the corner, Birmingham health care professionals are reminding people to keep their guard up when it comes to the coronavirus.

UAB says although COVID-19 numbers are on a downward trend, that doesn’t mean the community should stop following CDC guidelines.

Ellen Eaton, assistant professor of infectious diseases with UAB, said it’s best to have a plan heading into the holiday weekend.

Eaton encourages those who are planning to attend a family gathering or celebration that you wear a mask, stay six feet apart from others, wash your hands, and stay home if you are sick.

“Or perhaps you and your small group of vaccinated friends or family could gather indoors and watch a virtual service. Those would be lower risk than gathering indoors in a crowded setting especially if individuals are not wearing masks,” Eaton said.

Although vaccines are continuing to roll out across the U.S., the CDC says only 15% of the population is fully vaccinated. That’s why UAB is reminding the community to stay safe this holiday weekend.

CBS 42 News spoke with the Catholic Diocese of Birmingham asking them what safeguards they have in place this year as they did not hold an in-person Easter service last year due to the pandemic.

“There’s a real underlying excitement right now but it’s been a real opportunity and I think that’s been our bishops’ tone and the whole of the church even Pope Francis he has tried to underscore the opportunity given to us during this time that we might not take that for granted,” said Vicar for Sacred Liturgy Father Justin Ward with the Diocese of Birmingham.

Father Ward also said they will be encouraging masks to be worn. Their catholic mass services will also be operating at 50% compacity, and they have added some additional masses to prevent large crowds.