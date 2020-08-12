UAB project director named 2020 GEAR UP professional of the year

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — The University of Alabama at Birmingham is celebrating one of their staff members who was named the 2020 professional of the Year Award.

Dr. Samantha Briggs is the recipient of the Gaining Early Awareness and Readiness for Undergraduate Programs (GEAR UP) 2020 Professional of the Year award. Briggs is the project director for GEAR UP Alabama at the University of Alabama at Birmingham in the School of Education.

The award is given to someone who is committed to the GEAR UP movement and exudes the passion and perseverance to assist low-income students in their quest to attain a post-secondary education.

Briggs also holds a seat on the GEAR UP Advisory Commission, providing critical insight and representation of national GEAR UP programs for the National Council for Community and Education Partnerships. The nomination, submitted by her colleagues, lists countless examples of her tireless dedication to her students, families and staff.

Currently, GEAR UP serves more than 560,000 students enrolled in more than 3,525 secondary schools across 45 states.

